

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto man is now facing an upgraded charge of first-degree murder in the death of Tess Richey, a young woman who disappeared and was later found dead in the city’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood.

Richey was reported missing on Nov. 25, 2017 after a night out with a friend at a bar in the downtown neighbourhood.

Four days later, her mother found her body in an outdoor stairwell of a building under construction in the area of Church and Dundonald streets.

Police initially said Richey’s death was not being considered suspicious. However an autopsy revealed that she died of neck compression and the homicide unit took over the case on Dec.1, 2017.

On February 4, police announced that they had charged 21-year-old Kalen Schlatter with second-degree murder in Richey’s death.

In a news release Wednesday, Police said they have now upgraded the charge against Schlatter to first-degree murder.

The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.

