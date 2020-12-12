Charges have been laid after two Toronto police officers were assaulted by a man armed with a knife and a spear Friday night.

According to investigators, the officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Beechborough Avenue around 6:10 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, investigators say the officers found a man armed with both a knife and a spear.

The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, police said, but the man “advanced on the officers” and allegedly “slashed” them with the knife.

The officers were both transported to hospital and treated for serious injuries, police said.

A suspect identified as 28-year-old Toan Nguren, of Toronto, is facing numerous charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

The charges have not been proven in court.