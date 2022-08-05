York Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Vaughan which left a motorcyclist dead.

Police were called to the area of Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road at around 10:50 p.m. on July 19 for a fatal collision involving a silver Honda Civic and a Kawasaki sport motorcycle.

A 44-year-old male motorcyclist from Rexdale was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision. The driver and passenger of the Honda Civic were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

On July 20, investigators said they believe the motorcycle and a Mini Cooper were travelling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision and that the Mini Cooper did not remain at the scene. They released a description of the vehicle and urged the driver to come forward.

Police said Friday that the driver of the Mini Cooper contacted police on August 4 to turn himself in.

Francis Chaulk, 47, of Vaughan is now facing a list of charges, including dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm and driving a motor vehicle on the highway while performing a stunt.