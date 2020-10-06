Ontario's top public health official and the president and CEO of Ontario Health will join Premier Doug Ford for an announcement during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Toronto this afternoon.

During a news conference on Monday, Ford and his education minister announced an additional $35 million in funding to school boards in COVID-19 hotspots, including Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa, and York Region.

The cash, which will be split proportionally between all public school boards in the aforementioned regions, can be used to pay for "more physical distancing, smaller classrooms and provide more resources for remote learning," Ford said on Monday.

According to the province's latest data, 335 of Ontario's publicly-funded schools have seen at least one case of COVID-19 and one school is now closed following an outbreak.

The premier also confirmed Monday that he is not yet ready to approve a ban on indoor dining for restaurants in Toronto, a measure that was requested by the city's top doctor.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has asked the province to give officials in Toronto the power to ban indoor dining and cancel indoor group fitness classes and sports activities as the city deals with a rapid surge of new COVID-19 cases.

Ford suggested on Monday that there is not sufficient evidence to show that this restriction is necessary.

"These are people that have put their life in these small restaurants and they put everything they have and I have to be 100 per cent, I’ve proven before we will do it in a heartbeat, but I have to see the evidence before I take someone’s livelihood away from them,” Ford told reporters on Monday afternoon.

“I want to exhaust every single avenue before I ruin someone’s life. It is easy to go in there and say I’m just shutting down everything. Show me the evidence, hard, hard evidence.”

Today's news conference, which will be held at Queen's Park at 1 p.m., will be streamed live on CP24.com.