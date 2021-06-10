A child has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle across a Highway 407 on-ramp in Markham.

Ontario Provincial Police said the child was apparently struck while crossing the on-ramp connecting the northbound lanes of Warden Avenue to the eastbound lanes of Highway 407 just after 4 p.m.

“The child has been taken to hospital with critical injuries. The driver of that vehicle is on scene and is with police, speaking to them at this time,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a post on social media.

He said police are appealing for any possible witnesses to come forward.

The age and gender the child have not been released, but Schmidt said that they are pre-teen.

The ramp and all northbound lanes are currently blocked as police investigate.