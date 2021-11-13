A child is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke Saturday night.

The collision happened on Renforth Drive, north of Rathburn Road, just after 9 p.m.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, a child, was found without vital signs, paramedics say.

The child was rushed to a pediatric trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Fire says the child is five years old. The child's gender is unknown.

A woman was also taken by paramedics to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Police have closed the roads in the area for investigation.