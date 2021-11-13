Child in critical condition after car crashes into tree in Etobicoke
Toronto police say a car crashed into a tree, leaving a child in critical condition and a woman with serious injuries. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, November 13, 2021 9:44PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 13, 2021 10:06PM EST
A child is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke Saturday night.
The collision happened on Renforth Drive, north of Rathburn Road, just after 9 p.m.
One of the occupants of the vehicle, a child, was found without vital signs, paramedics say.
The child was rushed to a pediatric trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto Fire says the child is five years old. The child's gender is unknown.
A woman was also taken by paramedics to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Police have closed the roads in the area for investigation.