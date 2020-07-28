

Phil Tsekouras , CP24.com





A child is in critical condition after falling from a balcony in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighborhood.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate at 5:24 p.m. for a report that a child had fallen.

The child’s injuries are very serious, according to police, and emergency crews are on scene trying to “save the child’s life.”

The child is a male under the age of five, according to Toronto EMS.

Police are assisting with an emergency run to hospital.

This is a developing story. More to come.