Child in critical condition after falling from balcony near Jane and Finch
Phil Tsekouras , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 6:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 6:45PM EDT
A child is in critical condition after falling from a balcony in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighborhood.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate at 5:24 p.m. for a report that a child had fallen.
The child’s injuries are very serious, according to police, and emergency crews are on scene trying to “save the child’s life.”
The child is a male under the age of five, according to Toronto EMS.
Police are assisting with an emergency run to hospital.
This is a developing story. More to come.