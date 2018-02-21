

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Rescue crews are searching for a child who went missing after a car was swept into a river near Orangeville early Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. near the town of Grand Valley, located about 30 kilometres northwest of Orangeville.

Police say a vehicle went past a road closure and was swept into the Grand River.

The female driver was able to get out of the car and was not injured, OPP say.

But officials have confirmed that water rescue teams and firefighters have not yet been able to locate a child who was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

CWFD water rescue teams from Fergus & Eloa stn in the water assisting Grand Valley fire with a vehicle in the Grand river / missing person in the water. Fast moving water, lots of large ice flows pic.twitter.com/lVJqbGiKe6 — Brad Patton (@CWFireChief) February 21, 2018

Brad Patton, the fire chief for Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue, said crews, who were seen wading through the river early Wednesday morning, are contending with “fast moving water” and “large ice flows.”

Police say the vehicle has been located under a bridge in between the 9th Line and 10th Line but police have not said if the child was inside.

The age and gender of the child have not been released.