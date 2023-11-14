A child is being transported to hospital with serious injuries after they were reportedly struck by a vehicle in front of a Toronto school, police say.

According to Toronto police, there are reports that the child was struck in front of a school just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road in North York.

Paramedics said the child sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation. Witnesses are being asked to contact Toronto police's Traffic Services Unit.