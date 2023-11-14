Child struck by vehicle near North York school suffers serious injuries: police
Toronto police cruisers can be seen near where a child was reportedly struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. (CP24)
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2023 9:55AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2023 9:55AM EST
A child is being transported to hospital with serious injuries after they were reportedly struck by a vehicle in front of a Toronto school, police say.
According to Toronto police, there are reports that the child was struck in front of a school just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road in North York.
Paramedics said the child sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation. Witnesses are being asked to contact Toronto police's Traffic Services Unit.