

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A child has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Cabbagetown on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in the area of Dundas and Berkeley streets just before 4 p.m.

Police said the child is believed to be 10 or 11 years old, while paramedics said the child is nine.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene, according to investigators.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.