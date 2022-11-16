Chinese President Xi Jinping has complained to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about alleged media leaks, and accused him of harming diplomatic relations.

The two had a discussion Wednesday at an event during the G20 summit in Indonesia and media were able to record the brief conversation.

"Everything we discuss has been leaked to the paper; that's not appropriate," Xi told Trudeau through an interpreter.

"That's not how, the way the conversation was conducted. If there is sincerity on your part --" Xi said, at which point Trudeau interrupted.

"We believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on," Trudeau said.

"Let's create the conditions first," Xi responded through the interpreter.

The two shook hands after the brief conversation.

Trudeau spoke with Xi on Tuesday and his office said afterward that he had raised concerns about Chinese interference in Canada, following claims of de facto police stations operating in Canada and of China reportedly meddling in the 2019 general election.

International media stories quoting a government source reported that the pair discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea and climate change during a short meeting in a crowded room at the summit.

