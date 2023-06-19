Despite a dip in support in recent weeks, Olivia Chow remains the front-runner in Toronto’s mayoral race, according to recent polling data, and other leading candidates are running out of time to catch her.

According to the latest poll by Liaison Strategies, support for Chow among decided voters is at 30 per cent – the same as it was in last week’s Liaison poll, and is four percentage points down from Liaison’s poll conducted on June 10 and 11.

Mark Saunders, who has consistently finished in second place in Liaison polls for more than a month, remains at 16 per cent for the second consecutive week, up one percentage point from from 15 per cent of support from decided votrs that he received in Liaison’s June 10 and 11 poll.

Josh Matlow, who was tied with Saunders in second place at 16 per cent last week, saw the biggest drop in support among leading candidates. He now sits in third place with 13 per cent support.

Right behind him is Ana Bailao at 12 per cent. She has seen a one percentage point increase in each of the past three Liaison polls, and seems to be climbing at the right time. She is one of only two of the top seven candidates to see their highest Liaison polling numbers in the most recent iteration.

The other is Anthony Furey, who made the biggest leap of the top seven candidates compared to last week’s poll, jumping two percentage points to 10 per cent.

Rounding out the top seven are Mitzie Hunter at seven per cent and Brad Bradford at 4 per cent, who each dropped one percentage point compared to last week.

But the biggest winner in Liaison’s most recent poll was the group of other candidates. Eight per cent of decided voters said they’d be voting for someone outside the top seven, up three per cent compared to last week’s poll.

Torontonians will head to the ballot box to elect their next mayor on Monday, June 26.

Methodology

Liaison surveyed a random sample of 1,152 Torontonians through Interactive Voice Recording from June 17 to June 18, 2023.

Respondents were screened for voter eligibility, and were weighted using demographic and geographic information to targets based on the 2021 Census.

The margin of error for survey results is ± 2.89 percentage points, 19 times out of 20 for the total.

Results may not add up to 100 due to rounding.