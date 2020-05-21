

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An independent grocery store in the city’s Christie Pits neighbourhood has opted to close for several days after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Fiesta Farms, which is located on Christie Street north of Bloor Street, says that the individual last worked at the store on May 16th and decided to stay home for their scheduled shift on May 17th after feeling unwell.

The individual was then tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and received confirmation that they had contracted the virus the following day.

In a post on its website, the store said that upon learning of the diagnosis management immediately decided to close and began meeting with staff to determine who had been in close contact with the infected employee.

They say that the store will remain closed until May 23 so that all employees can have a “chance to get tested.”

All new delivery orders will also be suspended while the store is closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We need to ensure we’re not playing a role in spreading COVID-19,” the post on the Fiesta Farms website states.