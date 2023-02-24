CIBC reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it took a $1.17-billion charge to settle lawsuit filed by Cerberus Capital Management LP.

The bank reached a deal last week to settle the lawsuit filed by the private equity firm in 2015.

CIBC, the first of Canada's big banks to report first-quarter results this year, says its net income amounted to $432 million or 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31 compared with $1.87 billion or $2.01 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $5.93 billion, up from $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, while provisions for credit losses were $295 million for the quarter, up from $75 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $1.94 per diluted share for its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.04 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.70 per share and $5.67 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)