The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the city to look at speeding up the plan to add additional cycling infrastructure to Toronto streets.

Mayor John Tory says he hopes an additional 40 kilometres of on-street bike paths will soon be added to the city’s cycling network in several areas, including one on Bloor Street West from Shaw Street to Runnymede Road.

“You will have a huge, long corridor that mirrors the transit so that for those who might be anxious about transit... they will have a place to cycle in a safe, healthy way,” Tory said in an interview with CP24 on Monday morning.

The mayor said the city also plans to add a cycling paths on University Avenue, from Bloor to Adelaide streets, and Danforth Avenue.

“It was all in the plans anyway but we are just accelerating in light of what has gone on with the pandemic,” Tory said.

City councillors will vote on the accelerated plan on Thursday and if approved, some lanes could be ready by as early as July 1.