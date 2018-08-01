

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The City of Toronto has applied for more than $32 million in federal funding to help pay for community programs aimed at reducing the prevalence of gun violence.

The city formally submitted an application for funding under the federal government’s National Crime Prevention Strategy on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the city is seeking $32.6 million in funding over the next five years “to create new or expand existing community crime and violence prevention and intervention programs.”

Some of the specific initiatives mentioned in the application include community crisis response programs, the Youth Violence Prevention plan and the Toronto Youth Partnership and Employment Program.

"In the wake of the gun violence we have seen so far this year, we have worked with City staff, Toronto Police and other community organizations to make sure we are doing everything possible to prevent gun violence and to address the root causes of this violence," Mayor John Tory said in a press release. "We are sending a clear message with these requests to the federal government that we want to do all we can – with their help – to make sure our communities are addressing the roots of violence."

Tory already announced $15 million in funding this year for efforts to curb gun violence and the federal funding, if granted, will help offset some of the costs related to those efforts.

The investments come amid a rash of high-profile shootings that have sent shockwaves throughout the city and have prompted a conversation about how to address gun violence.

Speaking with CP24 during an interview on Wednesday, Police Chief Mark Saunders said that he appreciates the multi-faceted approach that is being taken.

“When we look at the approach they are taking I like it because it is healthy. We have all layers of government working on this and I have been very clear that if we are going to get this right there has to be a whole gamut to get this right,” he said. “Our role is that enforcement piece but the proactive piece at the front end dealing with at risk young men who are making bad decisions, having the proper resources in place for that aspect is equally important to what we are looking at with the enforcement piece.”