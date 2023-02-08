The temporary bike lanes in midtown Toronto are here to stay.

City council voted in favour of making the bike lanes on Yonge Street between Bloor Street and Davisville Avenue, and other components of the ActiveTO Midtown Complete Street pilot, permanent during Wednesday's meeting.

Last month, city staff recommended the move, saying, "It would provide the opportunity to transform temporary curb extensions and buffers into permanent planted and/or concrete islands, incorporate upgrades into redevelopment site streetscape frontages, and incorporate other upgrades as part of major road resurfacing planned in upcoming years.”

The ActiveTO Midtown Complete Street pilot saw the installation of CafeTO patios, dedicated bike lanes, and other streetscape improvements on that busy midtown corridor, as part of its pandemic mobility recovery strategy.

Since the pilot began in 2021, there has been an increase in cycling and pedestrian trips on the midtown corridor, according to data collected by the city.

While the pilot has had a significant impact on traffic, staff said it implemented a number of changes, which have "succeeded in mitigating the impact to travel times."

Mayor John Tory was among the 22 council members who voted to make the pilot permanent. However, he initially voiced his support for extending it until November, and implementing some changes to improve traffic flow and safety in the area.

Tory said many of the concerns he heard from several community stakeholders had not been addressed.

"The objective is to make this better. Extending the pilot does not take out these bike lanes," Tory said, adding that an extension is the "improved option."

"Why is there a rush to do this when we can spend the time earning the confidence of the local people, who I believe have spoken far more about concerns they have about this that we can fix, and make better so that we have a better product that will earn their confidence? And why wouldn't we do that? What is the rush to make them permanent? We're not taking them out."

Despite his impassioned plea, councillors voted against the motion to extend the pilot.

Along with making them permanent, councillors also approved changes to improve bike lanes, and deal with the concerns raised by the community.

They include traffic signal and physical intersection modifications to better facilitate traffic flow, turn movements and pedestrian safety, additional parking and loading spaces to support local business, and installation of LED signs at Yonge Street and Delisle Avenue to prohibit left turns during prohibited times to support shuttle bus operations.