

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Coun. Jaye Robinson says she will be taking time away from city hall to focus on her health after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a written statement released Tuesday, Robinson, who is also the chair of the Toronto Transit Commission, said she recently received the diagnosis and is currently undergoing an “extensive treatment plan.”

“Over the coming months, I will need to take time away from City Hall to focus on my health.

I have an exceptional and experienced team and together we will continue to serve the residents of Ward 15 and Toronto,” she wrote in her statement.

“I will continue to work on behalf of the TTC and Toronto transit riders with support from the Vice Chair and the strong team we have in place.”

Mayor John Tory said the city is “fully committed” to supporting the Don Valley West councillor during her treatment.

“Since her election in 2010, Jaye has established herself as one of the toughest and most determined councillors at City Hall. Even after she was diagnosed and began treatment, Jaye was at City Hall last Thursday leading the TTC Commission meeting. I’m confident that strength, grit, and determination will serve her well as she undergoes treatment,” he wrote in an emailed statement Tuesday.

“I know I speak for all members of council, when I say we are all praying for her recovery from this illness and we hope to see her back at City Hall very soon.”