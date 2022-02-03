Mayor John Tory is expressing concerns that a planned trucker protest against vaccine mandates at Queen’s Park this weekend could restrict access to nearby hospitals and “drive customers away” from businesses that only recently reopened.

A flyer circulating on social media suggests that a “Convoy for Freedom” demonstration will take place at Queen’s Park, beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

While details about the demonstration are limited, organizers are encouraging supporters to gather at one of seven meeting points across the GTA before departing for the legislature.

Police have said that they are monitoring the planned protest and will have an “operation in place to ensure public safety and keep emergency access routes to hospitals clear.”

There are, however, concerns that the demonstration could result in disruptions in the downtown core.

“I want to be absolutely clear that I support Toronto Police taking necessary action to prepare for this possible protest with a focus on doing everything they can to protect the safety of Toronto residents and businesses and to minimize any disruptions to those Toronto residents and businesses to the greatest extent possible,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement released on Thursday morning. “Any protest in the area of Queen's Park absolutely cannot block off access to the hospitals around the legislature. People should not be blocked from receiving emergency care or any medical care and hospital workers who have been frontline heroes throughout the course of the pandemic and before must be able to go freely and safely to and from their respective workplaces. That is a must and I know that we all agree on that. This weekend also marks the first time in many weeks that many businesses are able to be open, including restaurants and indoor dining. The notion that any protest would keep these businesses which have been hard hit by the pandemic from being open or drive customers away is also unacceptable.”

Tory said in his statement that he met with Interim Police Chief James Ramer this morning to receive an update about the planned protest and has been assured that that police will be providing a “public update” about what they know tomorrow.

He said that during his meeting with Ramer he made it “absolutely clear” that the city must do everything it can to avoid a situation similar to the one in Ottawa, where demonstrators have been parked illegally on roads leading to Parliament Hill since last week and have said that they have no intention of leaving.

There have also been reports that some of the demonstrators in the nation’s capital have engaged in threats and harassment. So far three individuals have been charged criminally and police have issued dozens of tickets for Highway Traffic Act charges. On Wednesday alone eight individuals were ticketed for excessive honking.

“As mayor I of course cannot direct police enforcement, no elected official can or should. But I have made it clear to Chief Ramer that we must work together to do everything we can to avoid the kind of situation currently faced by Ottawa residents and businesses to keep Toronto residents safe and to try to ensure that any protests are respectful and peaceful,” Tory said. “We've shown before that we can do this as a city and I'm confident that if there is to be a protest we can do it again.”

Minister of Labour urges protesters to ‘be respectful'

A number of politicians have already urged the Ottawa protesters to go home, including Premier Doug Ford.

But while the crowd has thinned considerably a small number of demonstrators remain and Ottawa police have said that “all options are on the table” to bring the occupation to an end, including asking for support from the Canadian Forces.

On Thursday, Ontario Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton was asked whether members of his government would meet with protesters should a similar demonstration outside Queen’s Park materialize but he refused to answer the question.

“Well certainly we love our truckers. They've kept our supply chains going. I know some of them have concerns with the federal government's mandate. But my message to those truckers that may be coming to Toronto, please be respectful,” he said. “Be peaceful, respect the hospital system and those patients that need to access healthcare and also be mindful of those small businesses that are now just getting their doors open to grow their businesses. So be respectful and follow the rules.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie also expressed concerns about the Ottawa protest during a briefing at city hall; on earlier on Thursday. She said that while “everyone is entitled to their opinion and the right to free speech” she “draws the line” when people “when people start sharing messages that encourage violence, waving symbols of hate, denigrating sacred war monuments, vandalizing the statue of hero Terry Fox, harassing shelter staff and even taking meals away from the homeless.”