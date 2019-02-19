

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The City of Brampton will be holding a vigil tonight for an 11-year-old girl who was found dead at a Brampton home last week after an Amber Alert was issued for her by Ontario Provincial Police.

Peel Regional Police launched an investigation into the abduction of Riya Rajkumar at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Riya’s mother told officers that the young girl was supposed to be celebrating her birthday with her father but he had failed to bring her home at the agreed upon time.

Police said Riya’s father Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, had made comments to the girl’s mother indicating that he planned to do harm to himself and his daughter.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child at around 11:30 p.m. and Riya’s lifeless body was located in her father’s basement apartment in Brampton a short time later.

Her father was arrested during a high-risk takedown at around midnight in the area of Highway 11 near Orillia.

He has been charged with first-degree murder but remains in hospital while he receives treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

A candle-light vigil will take place in Garden Square on Tuesday night in honour of Riya.

Community leaders, including Acting Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord, will be in attendance at the event, which is open to the public and begins at 5:45 p.m.

“We have members of different religious communities coming out to speak tonight as well as the mayor’s wife,” said Neighbourhood Watch Brampton spokesperson Nicole Cedrone, who is one of the organizers of the vigil.

Cedrone said members of the community have many unanswered questions about the tragic circumstances surrounding Riya’s death.

“Everybody has been horribly gripped by this. This is just absolutely horrible to have happened. We are still in shock. Our community is extremely sad,” she said.

She added that Neighbourhood Watch Brampton has started a fundraiser in support of Riya’s family and so far, $35,000 has been donated from people across the world.

Riya will be laid to rest on Wednesday, according to a memorial page on Lotus Funeral and Cremation Centre’s website.

It is not clear if the funeral will be open to members of the public.