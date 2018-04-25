

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The City of Toronto will be holding a vigil this weekend to honour the victims of the deadly van attack in North York on Monday.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday, Mayor John Tory said the vigil will give residents of the city another opportunity to heal following the tragic incident, which left 10 dead and 14 others injured.

“It’s not going to feature politicians,” Tory said. “It’s going to feature some religious leaders and some other people from the community just to, I think, appropriately pay respect to the people who lost their lives and to those who are traumatized and I hope to our first responders as well.”

The event will be held at Mel Lastman Square at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A vigil was held last night at a memorial located just steps from where the driver of a Ryder rental van plowed down pedestrians along Yonge Street, near Finch Avenue, on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Alek Minassian was formally charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

So far, four of the victims killed in the attack have been identified as Munir Abed Alnajjar, Anne Marie D’Amico, Chul Min ‘Eddie’ Kang, and Dorothy Sewell.

Tory said the city has also approached the Toronto Foundation to set up a fund under the name Toronto Strong so people can donate to those impacted by the tragedy.

“The money will go both to the families to help them with some of their expenses and trials that they face but also to some of the agencies like Victim Services,” the mayor said.