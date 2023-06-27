City of Toronto warns residents of scam phone calls from someone impersonating city staff
Toronto City Hall is seen in this file photo.
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023 2:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2023 2:03PM EDT
The city is warning residents to be wary of phone calls from people impersonating city staff.
In a tweet posted Tuesday, the city said misleading calls were placed to a Toronto resident from a person falsely claiming to be a city employee who needed access to their home.
The city said the person claimed to be conducting flood inspections.
“The City is not currently conducting any flood-related work that requires entry into homes,” the tweet read.
“Staff working for, or on behalf of, the City of Toronto have identification – always ask to see it.”
Additionally, residents and businesses can contact 311 to verify the identity of a city employee or contractor.
The City has received a report of misleading phone calls falsely claiming to be City staff requiring access to people’s homes to conduct flooding inspections. The City is not currently conducting any flood-related work that requires entry into homes.— City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 27, 2023
