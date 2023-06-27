The city is warning residents to be wary of phone calls from people impersonating city staff.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, the city said misleading calls were placed to a Toronto resident from a person falsely claiming to be a city employee who needed access to their home.

The city said the person claimed to be conducting flood inspections.

“The City is not currently conducting any flood-related work that requires entry into homes,” the tweet read.

“Staff working for, or on behalf of, the City of Toronto have identification – always ask to see it.”

Additionally, residents and businesses can contact 311 to verify the identity of a city employee or contractor.