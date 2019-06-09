

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city is taking a number of steps to prepare for the influx of people who are expected to flock to the downtown core for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

In a news release issued Sunday, the city said there will be multiple road closures near Scotiabank Arena on Monday and some will begin as early as 7 a.m.

The following road closures will be in effect:

Maple Leaf Square (Bremner Boulevard from Lake Shore Boulevard West to York Street) will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday until 2 a.m. on Tuesday

York Street (between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West) and Bremner Boulevard (between Lower Simcoe Street and York Street)will be closed beginning as early as 9 a.m. on Monday until 2 a.m. on Tuesday,

Bremner Boulevard from Lower Simcoe Street to Rees Street will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday until 2 a.m. on Tuesday

Officials are encouraging members of the public to leave the car at home on Monday night and consider taking public transit, cycling, or walking to their destination instead.

There will be additional TTC service on Monday night to transport people in and out of the downtown core, including five more trains and 25 additional buses before and after the game, which begins at 9 p.m.

“Toronto, and the entire country, is rooting for our Raptors. I'm encouraging all residents who are attending NBA Finals festivities to use the TTC and to keep cheering on our team responsibly,” Mayor John Tory said in a written statement Sunday.

“I've been assured that police, TTC, city staff and MLSE have plans in place that will keep the public safe and allow everyone to share in the fun."

The Raptors currently lead the Golden State Warriors 3-1 in the series and could become NBA champions with a win on Monday night.