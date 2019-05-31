

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Five of Toronto’s eleven beaches along Lake Ontario will open to the public for swimming on Saturday, but officials say the remaining six are not usable due to high lake levels and damage that has caused to the shoreline.

Bluffer’s Beach, Centre Island Beach, Cherry Beach, Kew-Balmy Beach and Woodbine Beach will open on Saturday with lifeguard supervision for designated swimming zones.

Due to record high Lake Ontario water levels, the remaining beaches on Toronto Islands, as well as Marie Curtis Park East Beach and Sunnyside Beach are closed.

On Thursday, officials said Lake Ontario’s level broke the 76 metre mark, its highest level in recorded history, prompting the city to suspend ferry service to Hanlan’s Point in the west of the Islands and close off Gibraltar Point to the public.

There is no word on when the six shuttered beaches will open.