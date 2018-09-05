

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two law firms have announced that they intent to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of some of the residents displaced by a massive fire at a St. James Town highrise last month.

The Aug. 21 electrical fire at the building on Parliament Street near St. James Avenue forced approximately 1,500 residents from their homes.

While most of the units in the building did not sustain significant damage as a result of the fire, the main electrical system for the building was completely destroyed and residents won’t be able to return to their units until it is repaired.

Building officials have said that could take months. They say that some residents may be permitted to move back as early as Thanksgiving but others may not be able to return for approximately four months.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, the firms of Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP and Charney Lawyers PC said that they are in the early stages of pursuing a class action lawsuit on behalf of displaced residents.

The release said that residents may be entitled to compensation for “loss of use and enjoyment of their homes, physical injury including smoke inhalation, emotional injuries, damage to property and lost income,” among other things.

“Our goal is to obtain compensation for the residents of 650 Parliament Street,” Sharon Strosberg of Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP said in the release. “I implore the residents to save their receipts for expenses incurred, record their mileage for extra driving and track days missed from work for the purposes of proving their losses.”

The lawyers behind the class-action lawsuit plan to hold an information meeting for residents at Saint Luke’s United Church next Tuesday night at 6 p.m., the release says.

