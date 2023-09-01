As one of Canada’s largest fairs enters its final weekend, organizers of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) are optimistic that this year's festivities will break the attendance record set last year.

The CNE estimates that with sunny conditions in the forecast, thousands will flock to Exhibition Place this weekend for food and festivities, including the Canadian International Air Show, which it says could push visitor numbers near or past the 1.56 million people who came through the gates in 2022.

Last year’s figure was one of the highest in the past seven years, achieved in part due to post-pandemic excitement, according to the CNE. The annual fair did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

“Even if we get close to last year’s attendance, it would be more impressive to achieve those numbers without the pent-up demand from the pandemic that fuelled the near-record crowds last year,” said Darrell Brown, the chief executive officer of the 18-day Toronto fair.

“It’s a testament that the CNE is one of the most beloved and successful annual events in the City of Toronto, not by luck or circumstance, but by the fact that we reflect our diverse cultures, honour our heritage, and embrace the future.”

In addition to the Air Show, which will feature the Canadian Snowbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, this weekend will see The Sheepdogs perform on the Bandshell Stage, the finals of the CNE’s Rising Star Competition, Ice Skating and Acrobatics Show with Canadian figure skater Elvis Stojko and the Food Truck Frenzy and Craft Beer Festival.

This year’s fair also featured a new ride, Superwheel, a 150-foot ferris wheel, and a Fountain Show. The CNE said the addition of new sights and return of crowd favourite attractions “proved to be the winning formula.”

“This year, the CNE returned in positive financial stability,” organizers said in a news release on Friday. They noted that a study found the event generates an economic impact of $112 million for the Greater Toronto Area and $142 million for the province each year.

While the fair has run mostly without a hitch, one of its rides, the Polar Express, had to be closed for several days after one person was injured. The ride reopened on Thursday following an inspection.

The CNE runs until Sept 4. The grounds open from 10 a.m. to midnight daily, except on Labour Day when the grounds close at 9 p.m.

It will be mainly sunny during the long weekend. On Saturday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. According to Environment Canada, there is a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 27 C.

The sun will be out in full force on Sunday and Monday, with highs of 31 and 32, respectively.