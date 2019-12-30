

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are still trying to track down a suspect in the 1998 murder of a pregnant woman who was strangled to death downtown.

In another video appeal released Monday by the Toronto Police Service’s cold case squad, Det.- Sgt. Stacy Gallant asked members of the public to provide investigators with the name of 24-year-old Donna Oglive’s killer.

On the morning of March 8, 1998, officers at 51 Division received a call about a body found in the rear parking lot of 130 Carlton Street.

Oglive’s lifeless body was discovered in the corner of parking lot on the east side of Jarvis Street, north of Carlton Street.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the victim and found the cause of death to be strangulation.

Investigators also learned that Oglive was four-months pregnant at the time she was killed.

Police say Oglive was from British Columbia and had been in Toronto for about five weeks prior to her death.

“She had been working as a sex trade worker in the Gerrard Street East and Church Street area of Toronto,” Gallant said.

Police also say she regularly travelled between B.C. and Toronto.

Oglive is described by police as Filipino, about five-foot-five, and approximately 160 pounds. Oglive had black, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing white, high heel boots, a mini skirt, and a fur jacket.

A DNA profile of the suspect was created but officers have not been able to determine who he is as his DNA is not in the data bank.

“What we need is a name to go with this DNA. Come forward and identify this person to assist in solving this case of a pregnant woman. It has been 21 years and this killer has not been held responsible,” Gallant said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.