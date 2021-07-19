Ontario’s post-secondary institutions are on track to fully reopen in the fall “without capacity limits or physical distancing requirements,” according to a government memo.

Universities and colleges shifted to mostly remote learning at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic but a memo sent by Deputy Minister of Colleges and Universities Shelley Tapp on July 16 reveals that the government now anticipates that the sector will largely be permitted to resume normal operations for the coming academic year.

Face masks, however, will still be required for indoor settings and the government says that it is also encouraging post-secondary institutions to work with local public health units to “establish opportunities for vaccination clinics and vaccine promotion on campus.”

“While this is the planning assumption for Fall 2021, it is important to be mindful that we must remain vigilant and prepared with respect to COVID-19 trends and indicators and be aligned with broader reopening planning,” the memo reads. “While the Ministry of Colleges and Universities looks forward to supporting the PSE sector in a return to in-person activity as safely as possible beginning in September, I want to emphasize that PSE institutions continue to have the flexibility to deliver academic instruction in the mode that best suits the needs of students and institutions, including virtual and hybrid delivery models.”

A number of institutions had already announced plans to have some in-person classes in the fall, including Seneca College which announced last week that it would require anyone attending campus to be fully vaccinated.

The University of Toronto had also told its students that it was “optimistic” that it would be able to offer “most courses, student services and co-curricular activities” in-person in the fall. It is not making vaccination mandatory for on campus activities at this point but has said that all students living in residence must be fully vaccinated.

In the memo, Tapp promised to release an updated public health measures framework for universities and colleges in August so that they will have the information in hand ahead of the return of students to campus.

She said that all post secondary institutions will also have to have “Continuity of Education Plans,” which will outline what will happen in the event of another disruption to in-person learning.

“Today is a significant day in planning for next steps in the PSE sector,” the memo states. “I remain grateful to all of you for your leadership and support during the COVID-19 response. While we must remain vigilant and responsive to the trajectory of COVID-19, I am optimistic that the PSE sector will resume many of the cherished in-person experiences that have been on pause for so long.”

Jill Dunlop, Ontario’s minister of colleges and universities, is expected to hold a news conference at Western University in London, Ont. this afternoon.

The news conference will begin at 12:15 p.m.