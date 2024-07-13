Collision in East York leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries
Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in East York on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
Published Saturday, July 13, 2024 11:24PM EDT
A collision in East York left a motorcyclist seriously injured Saturday night.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of O’Connor Drive and Amsterdam Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Toronto police say the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Images from the scene show a badly damaged motorcycle and debris strewn across the road. The other vehicle remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.