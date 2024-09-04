Collision in Scarborough leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries
Toronto police are investigating a collision in Scarborough on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2024 10:51PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2024 11:11PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision in Scarborough.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 9 p.m.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say. The other vehicle involved remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.