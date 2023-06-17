A command post has been set up to aid in the search of a 69-year-old Toronto man who went missing on Friday.

Police say the individual, identified as Hernando, was last seen on June 16 around 11:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West and spotted on Albion Road, walking towards Elmhurst Drive, around 3 p.m.

At the time, he was wearing a light green short sleeve shirt and black pants.

“He’s known to frequent coffee shops in the area of Jane and Sheppard, usually Country Style and Tim Horton’s type of establishments,” Duty Insp. Roger Desrochers said.

Police said they are concerned due to Hernando’s medical history, which is why they’ve deployed additional resources to do an “extensive search.” This, Desrochers said, includes the use of a marine unit to search the Humber River, as well as a drone and a large number of officers searching on foot.

“The only real takeaway from our interaction with the family is that he spends a great deal of time in the coffee shops, so that’s really the focus, but we are not being so narrow-minded to only search those businesses,” he said.

“We ask the public to be mindful that he could be anywhere.”

Investigators have described Hernando as standing about five-foot-six and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto Police Service’s 31 Division at 416-808-3100.