

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have a widespread search underway for a 75-year-old woman last seen in Scarborough on Monday night.

Officers say Shirley Lee was last seen in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue at 9 p.m. on Monday.

She is described as a white female, with a thin build, standing five-feet-three inches tall, with short salt and pepper hair.

Lee was last seen wearing a black winter coat and blue jeans, along with black shoes.

“The Toronto police are concerned for the safety of Shirley Lee,” Insp. Anthony Paoletta said. “We are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate her as quickly as possible. We are asking that the public check their immediate area – check their backyards, their garages and porches, especially the community in the area.”

“The family is quite concerned for her safety. There is chance she might be confused as she was diagnosed with Alzeihimers a year ago so it’s obviously a priority that we locate Shirley as soon as possible.”

Officers now say a command post has been set up to coordinate the search on Guildwood Parkway.

Police say marine and mounted officers are also helping with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.