

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Residents of an Ottawa suburb and members of the local Sri Lankan community held a vigil today in honour of the six victims of a mass stabbing, laying dozens of flowers and toys in their honour.

The vigil took place in Palmadeo Park, near the home in the suburb of Barrhaven where two adults and four children were killed Wednesday night.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Police Chief Eric Stubbs and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner attended the sombre gathering, which included a presentation of flowers and prayers.

Community members left flowers, toys and candles under a gazebo, where six balloons flew in the air, etched with the names of the victims.

Thirty-five-year-old Darshani Ekanayake and her four children, the youngest only two and a half months old, were killed, as was a 40-year-old family friend who was staying with them.

The father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, was the sole survivor and is in hospital recovering from injuries sustained in a struggle with the suspect, who faces murder charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.