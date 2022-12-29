Competition Tribunal clears path for Rogers-Shaw merger
A woman holds two cellphones in this photo illustration, Monday March 29, 2021 in Chelsea, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 29, 2022 9:42PM EST
OTTAWA - The Competition Tribunal has dismissed an application from Canada's competition watchdog, clearing the way for Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc.
The deal still requires approval from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.
