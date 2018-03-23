

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer met with Mayor John Tory on Friday in what was his first visit to Toronto City Hall since being elected leader in May.

The meeting came nine days after the federal Liberal government signed a bilateral agreement with the provincial Liberal government which will result in Toronto receiving nearly $9 billion over the next 10 years for transit infrastructure.

Speaking with reporters following the meeting, Scheer said he had a “very good” conversation with Tory that touched on transit, gun control and housing affordability.

“We talked a lot about how people can save for homes but we also talked about the need to make sure that new units are coming onto the market,” he said. “There are two components to affordability. One is demand and helping people save and quality for mortgages but the other is bringing more units onto the market place the supply side. We had some discussions about that and that will be part of what we will bring forward in the next election as well.”

Scheer said that his conversations with Tory were helpful as his party looks ahead to the next federal election.

He said that he and Tory agreed on a “great deal,” particularly with regards to the need to stop the flowing of illegal weapons across the border and into cities like Toronto.

“We actually agreed on the need for the federal government to do more to stop the flow of illegal firearms across the border and the illegal trafficking of domestic firearms,” he said. “We talked about some possibilities for enhanced technology that would help make tracking those illegal handguns easier to do for police departments.”