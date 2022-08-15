Construction work is set to get underway today on a project that will improve access to the TTC's Museum Station.

The $26 million project, which will include the construction of two new elevators and a new secondary entrance/exit at Queen’s Park Circle, will also “enhance safety as well as customer service,” the TTC said in a news release.

To accommodate the work, drivers should note that a number of lane restrictions will be in place on Queen’s Park, between Bloor St. W, and Queen’s Park Circle. The complete list of road closures and restrictions are on the City of Toronto's Road Restrictions web page.

The TTC said two southbound lanes, one northbound lane, and a cycling detour will, however, be maintained throughout the first phase of construction, which is expected to run until the end of the year.

Museum Station will also remain open and pedestrian access will be maintained along Queen’s Park throughout construction.

Motorists are being advised to use Bay and St. George streets as alternative routes, especially those heading northbound.

Drivers are also urged to allow extra time to get to and from destinations near the construction work zone.

To help monitor traffic conditions, the city has installed three new traffic cameras along this section of Queen's Park.

“Every effort will be made to actively manage congestion and ensure construction is carried out safely and with the least amount of impact to residents and businesses in the area,” the TTC said.

“City staff will implement signal timing and other changes to respond to any changes in traffic flow and to reduce delays as much as possible.”

The Museum Station access project, which is funded through the TTC’s capital budget, is expected to wrap up by the end of 2024.

The TTC, through its Easier Access program, is working to make all of its stations accessible by 2025 by installing elevators, accessible doors, and updated signage, and wayfinding throughout the system. Fifty-five TTC stations are currently accessible.

Last year, work was completed at Keele, Sherbourne, and Yorkdale stations. Construction is currently ongoing at College, Donlands, Lansdowne, Greenwood, Castle Frank, Christie, Summerhill, Lawrence, Glencairn, High Park, Spadina, Warden, and Rosedale stations.