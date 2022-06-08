

Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Advertising and public-relations agencies have been banned for working for Russian oil and gas firms as part of a new wave of sanctions designed to increase pressure on the Putin regime.

The latest round of sanctions following Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine includes a ban on the export of services, including engineering and accounting, to Russia's oil, gas and chemical industry.

The new sanctions outlaw 28 types of Canadian consultants, including technical and management consultants and advertising agencies, from working for Russia's oil, gas and chemical sector, which accounts for about 50 per cent of the country's revenues.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said “Canada will do everything in its power to prevent Putin's ability to fuel and finance his war machine.”

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,070 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

They include Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gold-medal gymnast, who is reportedly Putin's girlfriend.

Canada has also sanctioned Azatbek Omurbekov, a military commander whom the EU has said is nicknamed the “Butcher of Bucha.”

When the EU imposed sanctions on him, it said he led Russian troops responsible for killings, rapes and torture in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.

The massacre of civilians in Bucha is being investigated as war crimes, with the help of RCMP investigators from Canada.

Canada and the EU have also sanctioned Mikhail Mizintsev, a Russian general the EU said is known as the “Butcher of Mariupol.”

The general was involved in the siege and bombardment of the port city, which was obliterated by Russian artillery, killing civilians as well as Ukrainian troops.

Canada has also sanctioned Russian oligarchs and their families and banned the import of Russian caviar, vodka and diamonds.

At a G7 meeting earlier this year, Joly advocated for allies to also ban the export of professional services to Russia's oil industry in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now lasted over 100 days. In that time, Vladimir Putin and his regime have caused untold pain and suffering in Ukraine and across the world,” she said. “We will continue to relentlessly pursue accountability for Vladimir Putin's senseless war.”