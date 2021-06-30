The TTC and its largest union could soon end up in binding arbitration amid contract negotiations that have stalled.

The TTC and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 began talks with a provincial conciliator earlier this week but according to CEO Rick Leary the union requested a no board report “within the first 10 minutes of the meeting,” meaning that the matter will now likely be referred to binding interest arbitration with an arbitrator.

Because the TTC is classified as an essential service, its unionized employees cannot strike or be locked out.

"We believe that what we put forward was the best collective agreement for everyone and something we hoped could have led to meaningful dialogue aided by the conciliator," Leary said in a statement issued on Wednesday. "Unfortunately we now face the prospect of a contract forced upon both sides, which is not the best way to resolve negotiations."

The TTC have been in talks with ATU Local 113 since February but the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement.

In the wake of the talks breaking down, the TTC has now taken the somewhat unusual step of releasing a letter that Leary sent to ATU Local 113 President Carlos Santos detailing some of the items in the transit commission’s final offer to the union.

In the letter, he calls the TTC’s offer a “balanced package that would offer fair wage increases and benefit enhancements for employees” while “seeking to give the organization the flexibility it needs to respond to a dynamic and ever changing environment.”

Specifically, he said that it would create a new part-time category for subway, bus and streetcar operators “to enable more flexibility” while granting “real and material benefit enhancements sought by the union” in exchange for “administrative changes which would not impact the level of benefits received by employees.”

He also noted that the offer “would help maintain and even help increase transit service for the customers we serve.”

“As already laid out, the fiscal challenges are real and it is my job to ensure the effectiveness and modernization of this organization while serving customers and protecting employees. We need to be able to demonstrate that we are careful with taxpayer dollars while showing TTC employees our appreciation and respect for their hard work. It is unfortunate that we, unlike so many other organizations who have also sought to reach a deal during these difficult and austere times, couldn't find a way to work together towards a controlled outcome,” he said in the letter to Santos. “Now, more than ever, is the time we need to work together to ensure a solid future for our organization and which reflects our current realities.”

The TTC saw its revenue decline by $332 million in 2020 due to a significant reduction in ridership and a similar financial pressure is also expected in 2021.