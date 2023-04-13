The City of Toronto will be holding a prescribed burn on Thursday at High Park.

The “deliberately set and carefully controlled” fire will take place from approximately 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Today's burn ignition will begin with an opening ceremony and smudge led by Indigenous Elders Vivian Recollet and Henry Pitawanakwat. Drumming and dancing will take place throughout the day as each site is ignited. The prescribed burn in High Park holds the name of Biinaakzigewok Anishnaabeg, which means “the responsibility for a cleansing fire by all Native Peoples” in the Anishinaabemowin language.

During the burn, city staff will be on hand to ensure the safety of the public and wildlife and can also provide information about what’s happening.

There will be a total of five sites burned in High Park this time and park users are advised to be prepared for restricted access to those areas, including trails. Motorists also should note that the park will be temporarily closed to vehicles starting at 7 a.m. It will re-open once the fire is complete, likely by early evening.

The city is advising people that the weather-dependent burn can produce short periods of heavy smoke and may result in reduced visibility in the neighbourhood.

Area residents are being advised to stay inside, keep their windows and doors closed, or even consider leaving the general area, especially those who have asthma or are highly sensitive to poison ivy. In ideal conditions, smoke from the burn rises and dissipates, however weather changes may cause it to drift and impact nearby residential areas, the city noted.

Controlled burns are a long-standing ecosystem management tool and are part of the city’s long-term plan to restore and protect rare Black Oak woodlands and savannahs in Toronto’s High Park, South Humber Park and Lambton Park. In Toronto, they help support fire-dependent Black Oak savannahs, which contain rare native prairie plants the respond positively to burning and grow more vigorously, the city said. They can also help to reduce invasive/exotic plant species that are not adapted to these environments.

It should be noted that all fires are set low to the ground to consume dried leaves, small twigs, and grass stems. Larger trees are not harmed. They are led and controlled by a fire boss and trained crew members.

The City of Toronto has safely executed prescribed burns in High Park for almost 20 years.

For the latest information, follow TorontoPFR’s social media channels.