Convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo is expected to seek full parole at a virtual hearing being held today.

Muzzo, who was responsible for a 2015 Vaughan, Ont. crash that claimed the lives of three young children and their grandfather, was granted six more months of day parole late last year. He was first granted day parole in April 2020.

To date, Muzzo has been denied full parole.

The Parole Board of Canada ordered a hearing to be scheduled to consider full parole for Muzzo in its November 2020 decision.

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

At the time of the deadly crash, Muzzo was driving home from Toronto Pearson International Airport. He had just flown in from Miami, where he was celebrating his bachelor party.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, five-year-old Harrison Neville-Lake, two-year-old Milly Neville-Lake, and 65-year-old Gary Neville died in the collision. The children’s 64-year-old grandmother and 91-year-old great-grandmother were also seriously injured as Muzzo sped through a stop sign in his Jeep Cherokee and smashed into the family’s mini-van.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, a police officer, who was called to the scene, said Muzzo had glossy eyes, smelled of alcohol and had urinated himself.

A toxicologist discovered that Muzzo was about three times over the legal limit of alcohol consumption while behind the wheel.

Muzzo pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. In March 2016, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with a 12-year driving prohibition.

Muzzo was released from a minimum security prison in May 2020 and has been living at a community facility since then under the condition that he not go to Brampton, King City and Aurora, where the victims’ family reside and frequently visit. He must also meet with a mental health professional/practitioner to address substance abuse and reintegration issues, avoid drinking establishments and not consume alcohol.

The parole board noted in its latest report that Muzzo has not breached any of his conditions since his release and is “actively engaged” in his correctional plan.

After he was first granted day parole, Muzzo said he will always take "full responsibility" for the damage he has caused.

"I want to apologize to the Neville-Lake, Neville and Frias families for the terrible pain I have caused them and their loved ones," he said in a statement. "I ruined their lives and I take full responsibility for what I have done. I always will."

"I was careless and irresponsible when I made the choice to drink and drive. There is no way that I can undo the damage that I have caused."

Jennifer Neville-Lake, the children’s mother, has previously stated it is unfair that Muzzo is allowed to move about in society before serving his full 10-year sentence. She has also stated she does not believe Muzzo has fully accepted what he did.

On Friday, she tweeted “Yes, it’s true. There is another hearing for full parole on Feb. 9.”

“My son Daniel’s 15th birthday was two days ago. Today I spent the day in parole hearing prep. No matter the outcome, my dad, Daniel, Harry or Milly won’t get to come home,” she wrote.

“Now we wait again.”