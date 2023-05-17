

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. - Police say a man who escaped from a minimum-security unit at a federal prison in Kingston, Ont., has been found.

Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Bill Dickson says the 42-year-old inmate was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.

Police had said earlier that prison staff discovered the inmate was missing during a formal count at the Collins Bay Institution on Tuesday.

The man was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder.

Kingston police were contacted immediately after he escaped and a warrant was issued for the man's arrest.

Dickson says the man has been charged with being unlawfully at large.

Correctional Service Canada said it will conduct an investigation into what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.