

The Canadian Press





“Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail after a justice of the peace says she breached a condition of her original release.

Lich is facing multiple charges for mischief and obstructing police for her role in the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks last winter.

She is now facing an additional charge of breaching a bail condition after appearing with fellow protest leader Tom Marazzo at a dinner in Toronto last month.

Lich's original bail ordered her to have no contact with several other protest leaders, including Marazzo, without the presence of her lawyer.

The onus was on Lich to prove appearing with Marazzo did not breach the no contact order and justice of the peace Paul Harris says Lich did not prove that.

She will remain in jail pending her trial, with her next court date set for July 14.