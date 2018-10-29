Cops looking for suspect after alleged incidents of voyeurism in Oshawa, Ont.
A suspect wanted in connection with a voyeurism investigation is pictured in this photo distributed by Durham Regional Police.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 11:25AM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. - Police say they're looking for a suspect after two alleged incidents of voyeurism in southern Ontario.
Durham Region police say the most recent incident took place last month at a shopping mall in Oshawa, Ont.
They say a man was using the washroom when he noticed that a man in the next stall was filming him.
When he confronted the suspect, police say he fled.
They say they've determined that a very similar incident from a few weeks earlier involved the same suspect.
Police have released a surveillance photo of the man and are asking anyone with information to come forward.