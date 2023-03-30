

The Canadian Press





A coroner has denied a request from a former Toronto police officer to explore a theory that a distraught teen he shot was committing "suicide by cop."

The coroner presiding over the inquest into Sammy Yatim's death ruled there is no evidence for James Forcillo's argument that the teen tried to cause his own death through a police interaction, and expert evidence on the theory will not be included in the proceeding.

The inquest was set to begin in November 2022 but was derailed when Forcillo submitted a last-minute motion arguing the proceeding should consider the theory and examine evidence like the teen's text messages and web browsing history.

Lawyers for Yatim's family had argued the motion was an abuse of process that blamed the teen for his own death without evidence to support the assertion.

Forcillo shot Yatim multiple times in July 2013 while the teen was holding a small knife on an empty streetcar.

The shooting triggered widespread public outrage and protests after cell phone footage of what happened was posted online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.