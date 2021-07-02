

The Canadian Press





LYTTON, B.C. - British Columbia's chief coroner says preliminary reports suggest two people have died as a result of the wildfire that ravaged the village of Lytton, B.C.

Lisa Lapointe told a news conference Friday that a team is standing by to conduct an investigation in order to confirm the deaths, but it's not yet safe to enter the area.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says numerous hazards are still preventing the Mounties from accessing the area to search for people who are unaccounted for.

The director of provincial operations for the BC Wildfire Service says crews had been on “red alert” in Lytton due to record-breaking heat, but there was “very little” they could do to control the spread of the fast-moving fire sparked Wednesday.

Cliff Chapman says many of the service's local personnel would have witnessed their own homes burning while helping to evacuate the community.

He says the extreme heat has created conditions for a “significant spread” of wildfires burning across B.C., including 70 new fires that sprang up Thursday.

“We are looking over the next seven days to kind of continue in the trend that we're in currently, which will see temperatures above seasonal, with a bit more influence of wind than we saw when we were under the heat dome, which again will challenge our firefighting efforts,” he told the news conference.

Storm systems brought roughly 12,000 lightning strikes Thursday, with many hitting near communities in the southeast, Interior and southern Cariboo regions, he said.

The wildfire service is working with the federal government and the Canadian military for support, Chapman said. He estimated that between 2,500 and 3,000 people were actively fighting fires on the ground and by air on Friday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a meeting was planned with federal ministers to discuss the government's response.

Trudeau told a news conference the meeting would also look at what is expected to be a very hot, dry summer with many wildfires.

He said he's spoken with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Lytton First Nation Deputy Chief John Haugen, and would also speak with Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman.

The federal government stands with the people of Lytton to rebuild, Trudeau said.

Telus Corp. said Friday it has deployed emergency communications equipment to support local authorities and emergency crews dealing with the wildfire. Telus is the main wireless provider for the Lytton area, and B.C. officials have said a lack of cell service has made it difficult to determine if anyone remains in the village.

The company set up a mobile cell tower at about 6 p.m. Thursday to provide temporary service in the area after the fire disabled two of its towers, Telus spokeswoman Liz Sauve said.

The roughly 1,000 people who managed to escape to safety when the evacuation order was issued will find very little left when they return, B.C. Public Safety Minister Farnworth has said.

Troy Clifford, president of the union representing ambulance workers in B.C., said Lytton had one ambulance and a station, both of which were lost in the fire. The village has a rotating staff of 25 to 30 people, and all paramedics out of Lytton are accounted for, he added.

The Lytton Creek wildfire that burned the village was still listed as out of control on Friday afternoon and was about 64 square kilometres in size.

To the northeast, Kamloops faced a wildfire threat Thursday night, triggering an evacuation order that was later rescinded. The fire was classified as under control on Friday morning. It was ignited during weather that produced several lightning strikes.

Fire department platoon captain Troy Grant didn't have an exact number but said about 200 people in the Juniper Ridge neighbourhood were evacuated from the area as the fast-moving fire advanced toward it.

An update posted to the city's website Friday said no structures were lost and residents could return home. Crews continued targeting hot spots, it said, and residents were asked to reduce irrigation to conserve water to support their efforts.

The Merry Creek wildfire also prompted the Regional District of Central Kootenay to issue an evacuation order for more than 30 properties about eight kilometres south of Castlegar. As of Friday afternoon, that fire was listed as 15 hectares in size and burning out of control. Several other areas in Castlegar were on evacuation alert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.