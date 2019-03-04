

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say there may be court delays this morning due to a work refusal at the Toronto South Detention Centre.

Police say the majority of employees at the jail are involved in the work refusal, which occurs when staff members refuse to do work or use equipment that they deem to be unsafe.

Warren “Smokey” Thomas, the president of the Ontario Public Service Union, which represents staff members at the detention centre, said the work refusal comes after an attack on Saturday.

Thomas confirmed that eight correctional officers were injured. Their conditions are not known at this time.

More to come…