Court to rule on B.C.'s pipeline permit law in crucial case for Trans Mountain
A security guard stands nearby as construction workers at the Kinder Morgan Burnaby Terminal tank farm, the terminus point of the Trans Mountain pipeline, in Burnaby, B.C., on April 30, 2019. A British Columbia court is set to rule whether the province can restrict shipments of diluted bitumen through its borders, in a crucial decision for the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The province filed a reference case to the B.C. Court of Appeal that asked whether it had the authority to create a permitting regime for companies that wished to increase their flow of oilsands crude. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 6:15AM EDT
VANCOUVER - A court will rule today if a proposed British Columbia law that restricts diluted-bitumen shipments through its borders is constitutional.
The decision is expected to be crucial for the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and Alberta's efforts to get oilsands crude to overseas markets.
A panel of B.C. Court of Appeal judges has been mulling B.C.'s constitutional reference case that asks whether it can create a permit regime for companies that want to increase the flow of heavy oil through the province.
B.C. argues the proposed law is aimed at protecting its lands, rivers and lakes from a hazardous substance, but Alberta and the federal government say the goal is to delay or block the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.
The Trudeau government has purchased the pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion and Alberta sees it as an essential development to revitalize its sagging energy sector.
Saskatchewan, Trans Mountain Corp. and Enbridge Inc. also argued in court against B.C.'s proposed permit regime, while First Nations, cities and environmental groups supported it