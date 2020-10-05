COVID-19 infections are on the rise again in Ontario after the province reported a significant drop in new cases on Sunday.

Ontario is reporting 615 new COVID-19 cases today, up from the 566 recorded one day earlier but down from 653 on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 612.

The province's latest epidemiological summary indicates that 289 new cases were reported in Toronto, 88 were in Peel Region, and 81 were in Ottawa.

Ontario processed more than 38,000 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the case positivity rate to 1.6 per cent.

