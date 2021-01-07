

STRATFORD, Ont. -- A southwestern Ontario fire department has declared a COVID-19 outbreak among its members.

The City of Stratford says five local fire department members have tested positive for the virus.

The infected individuals are isolating at home.

The city says it's working with the Stratford Fire Department and the local public health unit to manage the outbreak.

The city's chief administrative officer says service won't be affected by reduced staffing in the fire department.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.