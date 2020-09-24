

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are currently battling a "challenging" industrial fire at a North York automotive business.

The fire broke out on Kenhar Drive, in the area of Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West, Thursday afternoon.

The building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from the area for some distance around the site.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said everyone got out of the building safely. However adjacent buildings have been evacuated as well because of the smoke hazard.

Firefighters said the roof might possibly collapse and the Ministry of the Environment has been notified about the fire due to chemicals on-scene.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.